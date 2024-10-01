Working to speed up partners’ decisions on funds from use of Russian assets - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In his evening video address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about working with partners to use the frozen Russian assets. According to the President, a "political solution" has already been reached.

The video was published on the President's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"I held meetings with the military leadership today. Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Barhylevych. We discussed the needs of our brigades and the situation at the front. We discussed the things that our partners can really strengthen in the near future. There was a separate report by the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Budanov, and Defence Minister Umerov. They spoke about how our intelligence assesses the prospects for this year, Russia's intentions, and the tasks the Kremlin is setting for their military. We clearly see the main guidelines of what exactly needs to be responded to and how.

And we are working to speed up our partners' decisions on the proceeds from the use of Russian assets. Politically, there is a solution. All partners share a sense of justice - that Russian assets should work to protect against Russian aggression. We need a joint, effective mechanism. And this will not only give Ukraine more resilience, it will give the whole situation the right meaning. We need to ensure all the elements of justice for Ukraine - for the country that Russia has criminally attacked. And this is important for everyone in the world - for everyone who values international law and the world order that ensures peace," Zelenskyy said.

