Six employees of TCR in Odesa swear and break car window, and driver "rides" one of them on hood in return. VIDEO

In Odesa, police detained a driver who "rode" a TCR employee on the hood.

According to Censor.NET, the driver was stopped to check his documents, but he refused to get out and open the window. A video posted on social media shows that the TCR employee then broke the window, and the driver stepped on the gas and began to flee. At the same time, one of the six employees of the TCR was on the hood.

Watch more: Head of mobilization department of Kharkiv RTCR and SS Romanenko: "Busification is more of myth". VIDEO

Warning: Foul language!