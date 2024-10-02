Head of mobilization department of Kharkiv RTCR and SS Romanenko: "Busification is more of myth". VIDEO
All recruitment centres operate within the law, and "busification" is a myth.
According to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne, this statement was made by the head of the mobilization department of the Kharkiv RTCR and SS Serhii Romanenko.
Romanenko noted that the videos posted on social media of men being forcibly taken to district recruitment centres are incomplete and compromise the RTCR representatives.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password