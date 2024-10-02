ENG
Head of mobilization department of Kharkiv RTCR and SS Romanenko: "Busification is more of myth". VIDEO

All recruitment centres operate within the law, and "busification" is a myth.

According to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne, this statement was made by the head of the mobilization department of the Kharkiv RTCR and SS Serhii Romanenko.

Romanenko noted that the videos posted on social media of men being forcibly taken to district recruitment centres are incomplete and compromise the RTCR representatives.

