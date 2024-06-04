Two TCR employees lash out at women during conflict in Kyiv: "Look, he hits Natasha!". VIDEO

In Kyiv, near the Demiivska metro station, two employees of the Kyiv City TCR (Territorial Center for Recruitment) lashed out at women who stood up to defend the man during the detention of a possible fugitive.

According to Censor.NET, the video posted on social media shows that one of the TCR representatives tried to hit a woman with his head, and another one behaved aggressively towards another woman - quarreling and swearing at her. According to the video, the man they were trying to detain escaped.

The Kyiv TCR and SS accuse the women of provoking the conflict and obstructing the lawful actions of law enforcement officers. Instead, they explain the behavior of their employees as emotional and point to the legitimacy of their actions.

