Occupier is complaining about his service: "Khohols see us and hit us. They take us prisoners. A lot of us are dying. We have nothing. Soon we’ll die of hunger and cold.". VIDEO

An occupier from the "Kamchatka" unit, located near the occupied Rubizhne in Luhansk Oblast, described the difficult situation he and his accomplices found themselves in.

According to Censor.NET, in the recording published online, the invader stated that he lacked the necessary equipment, ammunition, food and spoke about significant losses of personnel and the low level of training of recruits.

