In Belgorod region, kamikaze drone hits enemy radar station servicing S-400 SAMS. VIDEO

Operators of the Flight Club 92nd unit of the 92nd Separate Specialized Brigade named after Ataman Ivan Sirko, using a SHARK UAV, tracked down a strategically important 96L6 radar for the Russian army in the Belgorod region, which accompanied the S-400 surface-to-air missile system (SAMS).

According to Censor.NET, a kamikaze drone strike by Ukrainian soldiers brought out of the operation of a radar station, "blinding" the enemy air defense.

