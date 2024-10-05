Border guards hit enemy infantry concentration points and "hunted down" 17 occupiers. VIDEO
Border guards of the Gart Brigade used mortars and FPV drones to hit enemy infantry concentrations in the Vovchansk direction. As a result of the "hunt" for the enemy, 17 occupants were neutralised.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.
