Border guards of the Gart Brigade used mortars and FPV drones to hit enemy infantry concentrations in the Vovchansk direction. As a result of the "hunt" for the enemy, 17 occupants were neutralised.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.

Read more: West increases pressure on Ukraine over protracted war: talks with Russia become more likely - El Pais