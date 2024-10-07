Occupier kills two accomplices who tried to commit suicide. VIDEO
The Russian shot dead two of his accomplices who were trying to commit suicide in a trench.
According to Censor.NET, this moment was filmed by a Ukrainian drone. The recording shows two occupiers almost simultaneously detonating grenades, but after the explosions, they still show signs of life. A moment later, a third Russian appears in the frame and finishes the job with automatic bursts.
