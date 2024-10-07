Sappers seize part of Russian X-59 missile in Chernihiv region - SES. VIDEO
In the Chernihiv region, sappers seized a part of a Russian X-59 guided missile.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.
The remains of the explosive were found in an open area. They were removed, transported to a specially prepared location and detonated.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password