Sappers seize part of Russian X-59 missile in Chernihiv region - SES. VIDEO

In the Chernihiv region, sappers seized a part of a Russian X-59 guided missile.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

The remains of the explosive were found in an open area. They were removed, transported to a specially prepared location and detonated.

