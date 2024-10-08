Unit of occupier motorcyclists burns to death on road. VIDEO
A video was posted online showing the result of the storming of Ukrainian positions by the occupiers on motorcycles.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows three motorcycles and at least three bodies of Russians smoking or on fire on a field road.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password