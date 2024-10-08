ENG
Unit of occupier motorcyclists burns to death on road. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the result of the storming of Ukrainian positions by the occupiers on motorcycles.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows three motorcycles and at least three bodies of Russians smoking or on fire on a field road.

