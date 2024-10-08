For all missile achievements of Ukraine, there should be much more combat use both at front and in Russia, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that for all Ukraine's missile achievements, there should be much more combat use both at the front and in Russia.

The president said this in an evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

I held a meeting of Headquarters today. There were several issues, but the most important one is weapons: production in Ukraine, supplies from our partners and our purchases - everywhere in the world where there are shells or equipment that can strengthen our defense.

Among the key areas identified are drones for our army, and this should be a supply that not only constantly increases in volume, but also evolves, develops in accordance with the needs of the war.

Another fundamental area is the EW, and here the private sector and Ukrainian entrepreneurs are already helping Ukraine significantly, and there can be much more. We will also attract additional investments from our partners, and this week in particular, we will be working on this.

A special emphasis should be placed on our state missile program, and all of its elements and for all missile achievements of Ukraine, there should be much more combat use both at the front and in Russia. We need the result faster. All the relevant tasks are now underway," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: We will try to convince our partners in Ramstein that we need to significantly strengthen our capabilities - Zelenskyy. VIDEO