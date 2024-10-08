The kamikaze drone attacked the Russian invader right in the naked ass. In particular, in the Kherson region, a Special Operations Forces operator flew a drone into a building where the occupiers were hiding.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the kamikaze drone attack was published on the telegram channel Nikolaevsky Vanyok.

The social network claims that at the time of the elimination, the Russian soldier was not alone in the building.

"The strike took place during a pro-Kremlin dick-ass interaction between two swine fighters of the most pro-Kremlin army in the world," writes "Nikolaevsky Vanyok".

"Two katsaps were 'servicing each other', they were so involved in the process that they didn't even hear the arrival of an FPV drone from the SOF," the war in Ukraine telegram channel wrote.

Watch more: "Hero of SMO" stabbed woman to death in Saratov mobile phone store. VIDEO