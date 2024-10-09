Soldiers of NGU "Spartan" Brigade destroyed Russian BMP-2 in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO
Aerial bombers of the 3rd operational brigade of the Spartan NGU destroyed a Russian BMP-2 in the Kharkiv direction.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the attack on the armoured vehicle was published on the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine Telegram channel.
