Soldiers of NGU "Spartan" Brigade destroyed Russian BMP-2 in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO

Aerial bombers of the 3rd operational brigade of the Spartan NGU destroyed a Russian BMP-2 in the Kharkiv direction.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the attack on the armoured vehicle was published on the Operational Armed Forces of Ukraine Telegram channel.

