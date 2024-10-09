Enemy BMP-2’s turret was tossed by mine in Donetsk region. VIDEO
Another attempt by the enemy to storm Ukrainian positions was stopped. In particular, a Russian BMP-2 with troops exploded on an anti-tank mine in Donetsk region.
As a result, the ammunition of the Russian equipment was detonated, Censor.NET reports.
