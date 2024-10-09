Enemy BMP-2’s turret was tossed by mine in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Another attempt by the enemy to storm Ukrainian positions was stopped. In particular, a Russian BMP-2 with troops exploded on an anti-tank mine in Donetsk region.

As a result, the ammunition of the Russian equipment was detonated, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Soldiers of 92nd SAB destroyed SPG, BMP-3, BREM-1 and APC in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO