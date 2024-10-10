Training of "Anne de Kyiv" brigade of AFU in France: air defense, UAVs, and Caesar. VIDEO

As of September, France had trained 15,000 soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Thus, today Emmanuel Macron, as well as the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and the Minister of Defence of France Sébastien Lecorneuil will meet with the Anne de Kyiv brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is trained and fully equipped by the French armed forces.

France is the first country to train a full-fledged Ukrainian brigade on its territory. The training will also include the use of French equipment, which will later be deployed in combat.

The training covers: battalion and brigade-level staff processes, leadership training, infantry combat, armoured combat using AMX10 RC, engineering combat involving sappers, air defence using Mistral missiles, maintenance and logistics, anti-tank combat using Milan missiles, use of unmanned aerial vehicles, snipers, and CAESAR artillery systems.

Group exercises are conducted on equipment that is then handed over to the Ukrainian armed forces, which guarantees continuity of training up to combat use.

As of 15 September 2024, France had trained 15,000 Ukrainian military personnel.

The country also trains Mirage 2000-5 fighter pilots.

Since March 2024, the French Air Force has been training Ukrainian pilots to fly Alphajet aircraft, which is a prerequisite for the transition to F16 or M2000-5 fighters. In particular, pilot training is part of the ongoing transfer of AASM and SCALP air-to-ground weapons.

