Fighters capture two Russians while clearing enemy position. VIDEO

The fighters captured two Russians while clearing an enemy position in the eastern direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the fighting and the trophizing of occupiers was posted on social media. According to the recording, the soldiers convinced the Russians to surrender by throwing several grenades into their hideout.

