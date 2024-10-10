Fighters capture two Russians while clearing enemy position. VIDEO
The fighters captured two Russians while clearing an enemy position in the eastern direction.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the fighting and the trophizing of occupiers was posted on social media. According to the recording, the soldiers convinced the Russians to surrender by throwing several grenades into their hideout.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password