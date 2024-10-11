Zelenskyy arrived at the Vatican: He held meeting with Pope. VIDEO

On Friday, 11 October, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Vatican for a meeting with Pope Francis.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

It is noted that this is their second face-to-face meeting in the last four months.

The Pope and the Ukrainian leader, who met on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in southern Italy this summer, held private talks in the Vatican's Apostolic Palace.

They also met in the Vatican in December 2023.

Read also on Censor.NET: Zelenskyy to meet with Steinmeier and Scholz in Germany - media

Earlier, the Vatican said that Pope Francis would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 11 October.