Occupier is spinning high in air, arms and legs spread wide, after successful suicide attempt on battlefield. VIDEO 18+

A drone operator from the 79th SAAB filmed a successful attempt by a wounded occupier to commit suicide on the battlefield.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the Russian man placed a grenade under himself and at the moment of the explosion flew high up, spreading his arms and legs wide and spinning rapidly in the air.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Occupier kills two accomplices who tried to commit suicide. VIDEO

