Occupier is spinning high in air, arms and legs spread wide, after successful suicide attempt on battlefield. VIDEO 18+
A drone operator from the 79th SAAB filmed a successful attempt by a wounded occupier to commit suicide on the battlefield.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the Russian man placed a grenade under himself and at the moment of the explosion flew high up, spreading his arms and legs wide and spinning rapidly in the air.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
