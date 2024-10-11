Occupier is spinning high in air, arms and legs spread wide, after successful suicide attempt on battlefield. VIDEO 18+

A drone operator from the 79th SAAB filmed a successful attempt by a wounded occupier to commit suicide on the battlefield.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the Russian man placed a grenade under himself and at the moment of the explosion flew high up, spreading his arms and legs wide and spinning rapidly in the air.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

