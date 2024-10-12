Russia announced destruction and interception of 47 allegedly Ukrainian drones. VIDEO

The Russian Ministry of Defence claims that 47 Ukrainian aircraft-type drones were "destroyed and intercepted" on Saturday night.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

According to the statement, 17 drones were repelled in the Krasnodar region, 16 were shot down over the Sea of Azov, 12 over the territory of the Kursk region, and two over the Belgorod region.

In Krasnodar Krai, falling UAV debris damaged the roofs of two private houses in Slovyansk-on-Kuban, while in Primorsko-Akhtarsk, glass in one house was smashed and a car caught fire, said Governor Veniamin Kondratiev.

"The fire was promptly extinguished. All incidents resulted in no casualties. The region's infrastructure facilities are operating normally," the head of the region added.

In Belgorod Region, a drone attacked the village of Ustinka, injuring three people, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

In late September, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced the downing of 125 drones: explosions were heard in Krasnodar Krai, Voronezh, Volgograd, and Rostov regions.

