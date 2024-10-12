Ukrainian paratroopers repel enemy assault and destroy several pieces of heavy equipment in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 25th separate airborne brigade of the Sicheslav brigade thwarted the enemy's plans to storm our positions in the Pokrovsk direction.
The Russian infantry was moving in four BMP-3s, a tank, a buggy, and a gazel. The paratroopers destroyed the equipment and defeated the infantry.
Thus, the enemy assault ended before it even began, Censor.NET informs.
