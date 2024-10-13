ENG
Fighters of special forces "Azov" attack occupiers in Toretsk direction at night. VIDEO

The enemy replaces daytime "meat assaults" with small group tactics at night. The occupiers are trying to approach the positions of the Defence Forces unnoticed, amass personnel and strike. Operators of Azov attack UAVs are involved in the destruction of such groups.

The soldiers of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" of the National Guard of Ukraine in the Toretsk sector showed successful work against the enemy, Censor.NET reports.

