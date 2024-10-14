Luboš Blaha, a pro-Russian Slovak MEP from the ruling Smer coalition party, came to Moscow to "thank for the liberation from fascism" and "apologise for Russophobia in the West".

In his video posted on Facebook, Blaha walks around Moscow's Red Square and mentions "Slavic brotherhood", repeating Kremlin propaganda.

"Russia is still beautiful, still wise and still developed. Please, let's stop hating Russia. I came to Moscow as a friend of Russia because I can no longer watch Russophobia grow in the West," Blaha said, adding that he would pay tribute to Soviet commander Georgy Zhukov at his memorial.

"The Russian people liberated us from fascism and made an incredible sacrifice for us. I am very sorry about all these bellicose, hateful and literally fascist resolutions that the European Parliament adopts against Russia. We are Slavs, no one can force us to hate Russia," he said.

Blaha, who was first elected to the European Parliament in June, added that he rejects further military support for Kyiv and sanctions against Russia, which were imposed by the West in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the newspaper writes.

"We will remind ourselves of the historical truth: fascism and war come from the West, while freedom and peace come from the East," Blaha added, echoing the words of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who used a similar phrase when he promised to block Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Blaha's visit to Russia and his statements drew criticism from the Vice President of the European Parliament Martin Hojsik of the opposition party "Progressive Slovakia".

