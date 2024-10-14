"Chimera" fighters of Separate Presidential Brigade destroyed pickup truck with infantry, truck with ammunition depot and enemy tank. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 20th Separate Special Forces Battalion of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Presidential Brigade continue to destroy the enemy in the Donetsk region.
The soldiers eliminated a Russian soldier on a motorcycle, destroyed a pickup truck with infantry, a truck with ammunition depot and a tank.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.
