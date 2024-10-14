National Guard stopped convoy of enemy vehicles, blowing up Russian tank and enemy troops. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Charter" stopped a convoy of enemy vehicles, blowing up a Russian tank and an enemy assault force on anti-tank mines.
The brigade's "UAVs" destroyed enemy equipment, dugouts and even hideouts of enemy drone operators.
According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the brigade's telegram channel.
Watch more: Border guards destroy enemy D-20 howitzer and attack occupiers’ hideouts in Volchansk. VIDEO
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password