National Guard stopped convoy of enemy vehicles, blowing up Russian tank and enemy troops. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Charter" stopped a convoy of enemy vehicles, blowing up a Russian tank and an enemy assault force on anti-tank mines.

The brigade's "UAVs" destroyed enemy equipment, dugouts and even hideouts of enemy drone operators. 

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the brigade's telegram channel.

