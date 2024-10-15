ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10085 visitors online
News Video War
17 811 19

Paratroopers of 79th Brigade killed 25 occupiers, wounded 30 and destroyed 4 units of heavy armored vehicles. VIDEO 18+

Soldiers of the 79th Separate Air Assault Tavria Brigade repelled an attempt by Russian invaders to breach the Ukrainian defense in the Kurakhove direction of the front.

In the area of Kostiantynivka village in the Donetsk region, while repelling the attack, our paratroopers burned 2 armored fighting vehicles with infantry and hit 2 tanks. They also destroyed 2 buggies. 25 occupiers were killed and another 30 were wounded.

The video of the fighters' combat work was posted on their telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: National Guard repels enemy attack and destroys three IFVs in Kharkiv direction. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (5210) 79th Separate Airmobile Brigade (106)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 