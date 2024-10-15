Paratroopers of 79th Brigade killed 25 occupiers, wounded 30 and destroyed 4 units of heavy armored vehicles. VIDEO 18+

Soldiers of the 79th Separate Air Assault Tavria Brigade repelled an attempt by Russian invaders to breach the Ukrainian defense in the Kurakhove direction of the front.

In the area of Kostiantynivka village in the Donetsk region, while repelling the attack, our paratroopers burned 2 armored fighting vehicles with infantry and hit 2 tanks. They also destroyed 2 buggies. 25 occupiers were killed and another 30 were wounded.

The video of the fighters' combat work was posted on their telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

