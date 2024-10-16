Combat work of two Ukrainian crews of German "Marder" IFVs in Kursk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 225th SAB filmed an attack by two crews of German "Marder" IFVs on Russian positions in the Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows Ukrainian soldiers shelling enemy positions set up in a forest belt.

"The mechanised company of the 225th SAB in Marders is making hell in the enemy's landings in the Kursk sector. Pay attention how heroically the vehicle crews are working under enemy fire. The enemy tried to shoot them down with RPGs and hit them with FPV drones. But the shoots are afraid of bold men and EWs protect them," the commentary to the video reads.

The "Marder" infantry fighting vehicle is a German tracked infantry fighting vehicle manufactured by Rheinmetall. It has been the main combat vehicle of the Bundeswehr's tank and grenadier divisions since the 1970s.

