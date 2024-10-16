Ukrainian defenders destroy enemy BMP-3 in Kursk region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Wings to Hell unit of the 103rd Separate Territorial Defense Brigade named after Metropolitan Andrii Sheptytskyi successfully destroyed an enemy BMP-3 in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation with a successful FPV drone strike.

According to Censor.NET, the corresponding video was published in the Operativnyi ZSU telegram channel.

