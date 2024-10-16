Soldiers of BULAVA unit destroyed the occupiers’ rations by dropping ammunition from "Wild Hornet". VIDEO

The operator of the BULAVA unit of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade destroyed the occupiers' rations by dropping ammunition from a Wild Hornet.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted online.

You can support the production of new drones at the jar:

Link to the bank:https://send.monobank.ua/jar/8R1fgGAYWh

Jar card number: 5375411222879012

Watch more: Soldiers of 73rd NSOC destroyed Russian warehouse with fuel and lubricants and eliminated 10 occupiers using "Wild Hornets" drones. VIDEO