Soldiers of BULAVA unit destroyed the occupiers’ rations by dropping ammunition from "Wild Hornet". VIDEO

The operator of the BULAVA unit of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade destroyed the occupiers' rations by dropping ammunition from a Wild Hornet.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted online.

You can support the production of new drones at the jar:

Link to the bank:https://send.monobank.ua/jar/8R1fgGAYWh

Jar card number: 5375411222879012

