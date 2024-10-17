Soldiers of 5th SAB destroyed enemy’s mortar system, hit enemy’s transport and fortifications. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade destroyed an enemy mortar crew. In addition, strikes on the enemy's communications centre cut off its coordination, and precise damage to vehicles and a fortified defence point further weakened the enemy's forces.
According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the Kyiv Brigade's Telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password