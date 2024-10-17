ENG
Soldiers of 5th SAB destroyed enemy’s mortar system, hit enemy’s transport and fortifications. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade destroyed an enemy mortar crew. In addition, strikes on the enemy's communications centre cut off its coordination, and precise damage to vehicles and a fortified defence point further weakened the enemy's forces.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the Kyiv Brigade's Telegram channel.

