The Ukrainian Defense Forces liberated and cleared the village of Kruhliakivka in the Kharkiv region and its surroundings from Russian invaders.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Soldiers of the "Bratstvo" unit as part of the DIU's Timur Special Detachment with the support of the 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade of AFU liberated and cleared the village of Kruhliakivka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, from Russian invaders.

It is noted that the operation lasted from 7 to 14 October.

"The enemy resisted, tried to counterattack, but was defeated - the scouts repelled the occupants' assault and continued to push the enemy out," the statement said.

The DIU said that the occupiers lost more than an infantry platoon in Kruhliakivka - they were killed in close combat.

See more: CNN shows work of DIU unit that conducts long-range drones strikes against Russia. PHOTO

"During the assault, the special operations soldiers were able to capture the Russian occupiers and obtained important intelligence. The replenishment of the exchange fund will also help to return Ukrainian defenders from Moscow's captivity," the intelligence said.

As a result of this operation, the Russians were driven out of the settlement, and the occupants' routes of movement were mined.

The DIU noted that this settlement is important for the defense of Kupiansk.

Read more: Russia forms "special Buryat battalion" manned by DPRK citizens - media