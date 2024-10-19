ENG
Ukrainian defenders discovered and attacked Russian invaders’ hideouts. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 501st Separate Marine Battalion discovered the occupiers' hideouts and attacked them with kamikaze drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

