Ukrainian defenders discovered and attacked Russian invaders’ hideouts. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 501st Separate Marine Battalion discovered the occupiers' hideouts and attacked them with kamikaze drones.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password