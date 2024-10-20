Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation announced alleged downing of 110 drones over Russian regions. VIDEO

The Russian Ministry of Defence claims that on the night of 20 October 2024, 110 Ukrainian drones were allegedly destroyed over 7 Russian regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

Most of the drones - 43 - were allegedly shot down over the territory of the Kursk region. Another 27 drones were shot down over the Lipetsk region. 18 - over Orel, 8 - over Nizhny Novgorod, 7 - over Belgorod, 6 - over Bryansk, 1 - over Moscow (the wreckage fell in the Ramensky urban district

Moscow region

At around 02:46 local time, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, posted on Telegram that air defence forces had allegedly intercepted a drone heading for Moscow in the Ramensky urban district.

Lipetsk region

The Governor of the Lipetsk region, Igor Artamonov, posted on his Telegram channel about the alleged "suppression" of drones in the skies over Lipetsk and the Lipetsk municipal district.

"Special services are working at the site of the crash," the Russian official said, urging that photos and videos of the aftermath of the drone attacks or their flights not be posted online.

At 02:22, he said that the drone's wreckage had fallen on the road near Syrsky Rudnyk. Around 3am, Artamonov added that there were no injuries or casualties.

At the same time, footage of explosions and a fire in the Lipetsk region, which, according to eyewitnesses, were the result of a drone attack, was posted online.

Oryol region

The region reported a drone attack on Saturday night, saying that air defence forces allegedly shot down 18 drones.

The governor of the Oryol region, Andrey Klychkov, said that the incident occurred "on the territory of the region". According to him, there were no casualties or damage, and emergency services are working at the scene.

Later in the night, he added that the air defence system shot down four more drones in the region.

Kursk region

The drone attack in the Kursk region has been reported online since the evening of Saturday, 19 October. Governor Alexei Smirnov wrote on Telegram that air defence systems in the region had shot down 8 aircraft-type drones at around 9:30pm.

However, videos have been posted online showing explosions overnight, likely due to air defence operations during a new drone attack. In particular, explosions were heard in Kursk and near the town of Zheleznogorsk.

As a reminder, at night, unknown drones attacked the Nizhny Novgorod region. The explosions occurred in the area of the Sverdlov Plant, which manufactures explosives.

