Crowd chants slogan "Shame!" to deputy Bezuhla. VIDEO

People`s Deputy Mariana Bezuhla was greeted by the crowd with the slogan "Shame!"

According to Censor.NET, in the video posted on social media, Bezuhla can be heard accusing him: "You are doing nothing!". According to one of the women, it can be assumed that Bezuhla, as a deputy, did not respond to a request.

