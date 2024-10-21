Crowd chants slogan "Shame!" to deputy Bezuhla. VIDEO
People`s Deputy Mariana Bezuhla was greeted by the crowd with the slogan "Shame!"
According to Censor.NET, in the video posted on social media, Bezuhla can be heard accusing him: "You are doing nothing!". According to one of the women, it can be assumed that Bezuhla, as a deputy, did not respond to a request.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password