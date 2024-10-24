ENG
Launch of American AGM-88 HARM missile at positions of occupiers. VIDEO

A video of the launch of an American AGM-88 HARM missile at the occupiers' positions has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the attack was carried out by a fighter pilot from the 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade.

"This footage is from the fighter pilots of the 831st Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Force. Our warriors filmed a video of the launch of an AGM-88 HARM missile at the positions of the Russian occupiers," the commentary to the video reads.

