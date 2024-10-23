France will hand over three Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine in first quarter of 2025 - mass media

France will supply Ukraine with the first batch of three Mirage 2000-5 fighters in early 2025.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to La Tribune.

It is noted that the aircraft will be equipped with SCALP cruise missiles and AASM bombs for air-to-ground combat missions.

"France will deliver three Mirage 2000-5 to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025. This figure has not yet been announced by the Elysée Palace or the Ministry of Armed Forces," the publication writes.

The Mirage 2000 fighters will be delivered during this period to allow time for aircraft modifications and pilot and mechanic training.

What is known about Mirage 2000 aircraft for Ukraine

The Mirage 2000 is a fourth-generation French multipurpose single-engine jet fighter with a low-lying triangular wing developed by Dassault Aviation in the 1970s.

The main combat aircraft of the French Air Force, adopted by the armies of several countries in Asia, Europe and Latin America.

Previously, Censor.NET reported that the French leader Emmanuel Macron officially announced that his country will transfer Mirage 2000 fighter jets to Ukraine. He also announced the start of training and maintenance of these aircraft.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barro also announced that the first Mirage 2000 fighters will arrive in early 2025.

