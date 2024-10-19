First Mirage 2000 aircraft will be provided to Ukraine at beginning of next year - head of French Foreign Ministry Barrot

Ukraine will soon receive Mirage 2000 aircraft from the French. The first fighters will arrive in early 2025.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Noel Barrot at a press conference with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET informs with reference to Glavkom.

"Our assistance is manifested in concrete examples. Regarding the sphere of defense, we provide Ukraine with equipment and military equipment.

France is also the first country to train an entire brigade, the brigade of Anna of Kyiv. The first Mirage 2000 aircraft will be delivered to Ukraine at the beginning of next year," the statement said.

It was previously reported that on October 19, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, Jean-Noel Barro, arrived on an official two-day visit to Kyiv.

Censor.NET also informed that France will transfer Mirage 2000 fighters to Ukraine in the first quarter of 2025 (January-March).

