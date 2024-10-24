Occupier "self-eliminated" with TM-62 mine, which he tried to throw through window of high-rise building at close range. VIDEO
The occupier blew himself up on his own anti-tank mine, which he tried to throw through the window of a high-rise building at close range in vain.
According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows that the ammunition hit the wall after being thrown and fell in front of the occupier. He tried to run away from the place of the fall as far as possible, but in vain.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password