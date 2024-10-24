Russian propaganda stories about expulsion of Ukrainians from occupied territories are fake, people continue to be tortured in captivity. VIDEO

Russian propagandists are filming fake stories about the expulsion of Ukrainians from the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region. In reality, people are not being expelled and continue to be tortured in captivity.

This was reported by journalist Denys Kazanskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"This is a video from January 2023. It is a story of the state Russian agency RIA Novosti. It shows three Ukrainian citizens allegedly being expelled from the occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region to the territory controlled by Ukraine for taking a pro-Ukrainian position and not supporting the Russian occupation. Russian media have made hundreds of such stories. But in reality, they are all false. The video is staged. No 'expulsion' actually took place," Kazanskyi writes.

The journalist met and talked to the woman in this story. Her name is Olena Yahupova, she is the wife of a Ukrainian soldier from the city of Kamianka-Dniprovska. In 2022, the Russian occupiers kidnapped her and declared her a Ukrainian spy. After the filming of this story, Olena was kept in labor slavery for several months, forced to dig trenches, tortured, strangled with a bag, and hit on the head with bottles. She managed to free herself much later. The fate of the two men who appear with her in this story is still unknown.

The author of the false story is the now deceased propagandist Rostislav Zhuravlev, who died a few months after the filming. In fact, the correspondent of the state Russian media is an accomplice of war criminals, Kazanskyi emphasizes, because he knew perfectly well that he was filming a fake, and the people in the video were not actually being sent anywhere and would be tortured in captivity