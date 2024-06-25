Z-blogger boasts about how he grassed up girl in occupied Berdiansk for speaking Ukrainian: "Let’s go to be backroomed to rest.". VIDEO

The Russian Z-blogger Kirill Fedorov and his friend bragged about how they had handed over a girl from occupied Berdiansk who worked at a petrol station and spoke Ukrainian to them. Her only fault was that she had told the Russian Nazis the Ukrainian phrase "attach a card".

The video was published by journalist Denys Kazanskyi, Censor.NET reports.

As the journalist notes, it has long been no secret that Russian Z-patriots find special pleasure in tormenting defenceless women. They do this regularly in Russia as well. The main thing about these words is that they prove that genocide is taking place in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

"The occupiers persecute and torture people not even for their actions or political views, but simply for the fact of belonging to the Ukrainian people. If you speak Ukrainian, if you are a Ukrainian, such sadists will take you to the basement, torture you and happily brag about it on their streams, knowing that they will not be punished for it in Russia," Kazanskyi writes.

