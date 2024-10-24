Now Ukraine needs to fill in internal Strengthening Plan, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In his evening video address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "the internal 'Strengthening Plan' together with the 'Victory Plan' will provide Ukraine with the right answers to all the challenges of this year and next year".

The video was published on the president's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Today, I held a meeting of the Headquarters. As usual, we discussed many different issues. I would like to focus on a special assignment to the members of the Headquarters and our other officials.

Ukraine now needs to fill out an internal Strengthening Plan. A plan that, together with the Victory Plan, will provide Ukraine with the right answers to all the challenges of this year and next year. The Victory Plan is aimed at partners. It is aimed at their determination of Ukraine's place in the security architecture, whether they are ready for Ukraine to win, whether the partners want to see the post-war security system as truly reliable. The victory plan, if implemented by the partners, will provide all the answers.

And it is clear that there is an internal part of the work. Positions at the front and in the rear. This is what needs to be strengthened. The issue of justice in Ukraine, which is extremely acute. Our economy, our jobs, our development of critical industries for Ukraine. Protection against Russian disinformation. Social protection of people. Many areas require clear answers as to what steps we are taking and who is responsible for implementing specific steps. This internal Strengthening Plan will also guarantee Ukraine's unity. When you work for the state, you feel that you are with the state, with millions of people like you who want Ukraine to win. And that's how it should be," Zelenskyy said.

