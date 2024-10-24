Zelenskyy held meeting of Headquarters: He instructed to prepare parts of internal plan to strengthen Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"We discussed in detail the preparations for the heating season in terms of security, restoration and work with partners. Government officials from the Ministry of Regional Development and the Ministry of Energy reported. Also, the Air Force. Special attention was paid to the preparation of border and frontline communities. We also discussed long-term energy solutions that will give Ukraine more resilience," the statement said.

According to Zelensky, he gave clear instructions that must be fulfilled by the beginning of winter.

There were also reports from the Ministry of Defense and the military on brigade manning and training.

"There was a report on the construction of fortifications. There are areas that need to be strengthened.



Following today's meeting, I instructed the members of the Headquarters to prepare certain parts of our internal Plan for Strengthening Ukraine. Along with the Victory Plan, we have to work out all the necessary steps that Ukraine needs to take to ensure that our country achieves internal results. This applies to the frontline, defense industry, economy and finance, information, justice, regional work, and other strategic areas. The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council will be responsible for organizing this work," the President summarized.

Earlier, BBC sources reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was preparing another Plan, which would deal with internal decisions and would not be an alternative to the Victory Plan.

