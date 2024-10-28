Enemy ammunition truck vanishes into air after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO
In the Pokrovsk sector, a kamikaze drone operator shot down a Russian truck used by the occupiers to transport ammunition.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the attack on the Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.
