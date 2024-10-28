ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3661 visitors online
News Video War
12 014 12

Enemy ammunition truck vanishes into air after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk sector, a kamikaze drone operator shot down a Russian truck used by the occupiers to transport ammunition.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the attack on the Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.

Read more: Most of shells used by occupiers in Kharkiv region are North Korean and Iranian - OTG "Kharkiv"

Author: 

ammunition (655) elimination (5837) Donetsk region (4530) drones (2896)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 