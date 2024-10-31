There is massive looting in Russian-controlled Korenevo in Kursk region: "All apartments are broken into. Everything is taken out. Bastards f#ck!". VIDEO

In the Russian-controlled village of Korenevo in Kursk region, the apartments of Russians who had evacuated deep into Russia were looted and robbed.

According to Censor.NET, a video recording of one of the looted houses at 19 Shkolnaya Street was published online.

Watch more: Occupier loots his liquidated accomplice: "That bitch is f#cking bastard". VIDEO

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Residents of Sudzha rob shop, on whose door is written "Putin is f#ckstick". VIDEO