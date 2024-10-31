There is massive looting in Russian-controlled Korenevo in Kursk region: "All apartments are broken into. Everything is taken out. Bastards f#ck!". VIDEO
In the Russian-controlled village of Korenevo in Kursk region, the apartments of Russians who had evacuated deep into Russia were looted and robbed.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of one of the looted houses at 19 Shkolnaya Street was published online.
Warning: Strong language!
