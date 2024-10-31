Occupier lost his head after Ukrainian drone’s drop. VIDEO 18+

A drone operator from the 4th Mechanised Battalion of Separate Presidential Brigade named after Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi eliminated an occupier who was trying in vain to find a safe haven in a weedy field.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the UAV operator's combat work was posted on social media. The recording shows that the occupier has lost his head after the explosion of the dropped ammunition.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

