Soldiers of 38th SMB eliminated group of occupiers on buggy using drones. VIDEO

The aerial bombers of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade of the AFU eliminated the Russian occupiers with drones that tried to ambush them by arriving in a buggy.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

The Marines attacked the occupiers with FPV drones and drone drops. As a result, two enemies were killed and the rest were wounded. The battle took place near Hrodivka, Donetsk region.

Watch more: Rare enemy UAV "Merlin-VR" and "Supercam" drone were destroyed in air by kamikaze drone operators from the 38th Marine Brigade. VIDEO

