Drone attacks oil depot in Stavropol Krai of RF. VIDEO

Russia said that on the night of 1 November, a drone allegedly crashed into an oil depot in the Stavropol Krai.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Stavropol Krai Vladimir Vladimirov.

"Last night, a drone crashed on the territory of an oil depot in Svetlograd," he wrote.

According to him, there were no casualties as a result of the attack, and the relevant services are working at the scene.

The Russian media published a video of the drone strike. The footage showed an explosion followed by a fire. The tanks of the oil depot were damaged.

It should be noted that the Stavropol Krai borders the Rostov Region and the Krasnodar Krai. The distance from the border with Ukraine to the city of Svetlograd is about 600 km.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation stated that the air defence intercepted and destroyed allegedly 83 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs over the regions of the Russian Federation and occupied Crimea.

The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, said that one drone crashed into a residential building, injuring one resident.