"Gen W. Ukrainian Generation of War": second day of Kyiv Security Forum for Youth has started. Live updates

The second day of the Kyiv Security Forum for Youth has begun.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Forum's website.

It brings together more than 100 young women and men leaders from across the country.

The forum is intended to become a platform for discussing the challenges faced by Ukrainian youth during the war, the crucial mission that young people have undertaken in bringing victory closer and what awaits them after the war is over.

The guests of this year's Forum will include leading statesmen of Ukraine and partner countries, military officers, well-known volunteers and civil society activists, experts on security and international relations.

The Kyiv Security Forum for Youth is a leading platform for engaging young leaders in discussions on national security and international relations. Since 2012, 9 Kyiv Security Forums for Youth have been held. In September 2021, the Kyiv Security Forum launched the "West-East, North-South" Youth Meetings initiative.

