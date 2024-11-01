Occupier decided to end his life by putting grenade under his butt. VIDEO
In the Pokrovsk direction, a Russian occupier who received shrapnel wounds decided to end his life by putting a grenade under his butt.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
The footage was shot by the aerial bombers of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
