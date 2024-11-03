More than 900 KABs and almost 500 Shaheds, - Zelenskyy told what Russia used to strike Ukraine during week. VIDEO

Last night, Russia terrorised Ukraine with more than 50 attack drones, and over the past week, it has struck various regions of Ukraine with more than 900 KABs, launched about 30 missiles and almost 500 "shaheds".

This was announced on the Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, most of these strikes were aimed at civilian targets and critical infrastructure.

"And not just most, but all of these strikes would not have been possible if we had sufficient support from the world in obvious things. In long-range missiles for security. In truly effective sanctions that would not allow Russia to import critical components for the production of drones and missiles, including microelectronics. And in political decisions that can destroy Russia's will to fight. Ukraine deserves the same reliable security as all our other partners in the free world," the Head of State concluded.

According to the Air Force, air defence forces destroyed an X-59/69 missile, 66 attack UAVs out of 96, and another 27 were lost in the area.