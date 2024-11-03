Air Defense Forces destroy X-59/69 missile, 66 attack UAVs out of 96, 27 more lost locally - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of November 3, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with an X-59/69 guided missile from the airspace of the Kursk region and 96 Shahed-type attack UAVs and unidentified drones from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the statement said.

As of 09.00, it was confirmed that an X-59/69 guided missile and 66 enemy UAVs were shot down in the Kyiv, Sumy, Khmelnytsky, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions.

Another 27 enemy drones were lost in the area, and 1 UAV flew to Belarus.

Currently, two attack UAVs have been spotted in Ukrainian airspace, and air alert has been declared in the Sumy and Poltava regions. Combat operations are ongoing.

